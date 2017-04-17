The popularity and success of the Aamir Khan-starrer Dangal has given real-life wrestler Geeta Phogat all the attention. Blessed with daring wrestling skills and gorgeous looks, the 28-year-old is going places -- from akhadas to fashion shows.

Geeta was present at the Femina Miss India North 2017 finale on Sunday, at the Leela Ambience Convention hotel in New Delhi, where she completely hogged the limelight in an exquisite golden embroidered peach pleated gown.

Her hairstyle remained simple and no, unlike the movie, she didn't sport a tomboyish look.

Geeta, one of the judges at the fashion event, walked the ramp, shared a selfie with MTV Roadies Rising gang leader Neha Dhupia and won a million hearts!

Wow Dangal girl @geeta_phogat you looking drop dead gorgeous in that golden outfit #MissIndiaNorth2017 pic.twitter.com/b0W5juQmsc — Miss India (@feminamissindia) April 16, 2017