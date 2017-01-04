The producers of Gautamiputra Satakarni (Gautami Putra Satakarni/GPS) have planned to hold a pre-release event called Satavahana Pathakotsavam in Vizag on Sunday, January 8, and Nandamuri Balakrishna will hoist flag on the occasion.

Read: All you want to know about Gautamiputra Satakarani

The makers hinted at the event on the Twitter handle of First Frame Entertainment. They tweeted: "Get ready for some exciting news from the #GautamiPutraSatakarni team coming soon!! #NBK100." Vamsi Shekar, PRO ‏for Gautamiputra Satakarni also tweeted: "Get ready for new announcement about #GautamiPutraSatakarni pre release promotional event with direct involvement from Balakrishna fans."

Later in the afternoon, the bosses of First Frame Entertainment confirmed date and venue of the event of Satavahana Pathakotsavam. They tweeted: "Let's celebrate the hoisting of specially designed Satavahana flag @ 5:40pm Vizag on Jan 8th by #NandamuriBalakrishna #GautamiPutraSatakarni ."

The makers have given an open invitation to everyone for the Satavahana Pathakotsavam. They tweeted: "Every person belonging to Telugu land is open to take part in event and make it a grand success. #GautamiPutraSatakarni #NBK100. #GautamiPutraSatakarni's Satavahana Pathakotsavam On Jan 8th!!! A detailed list of 100 theaters will be released soon. #NBK100."

The promos of Gautamiputra Satakarni have garnered decent response from the audience. The audio album and trailer of the Krish-directed historical movie were released at a grand function held in the last week of December and they have also impressed the filmgoers, who are now eagerly waiting for its release in theatres.

Gautamiputra Satakarni is scheduled to release in theatres across the world on January 12 on the occasion of Sankranti -- the makers have made an official announcement about it. Vamsi Shekar tweeted on Dececmber 31: "New Yr's Sensational Update #GautamiPutraSatakarni Release Date Confirmed fr January 12 @DirKrish @FirstFrame_Ent @bibosrinu @shriya1109."

Let's celebrate the hoisting of specially designed Satavahana flag @ 5:40pm Vizag on Jan 8th by #NandamuriBalakrishna#GautamiPutraSatakarni pic.twitter.com/o9vPwvTcIu — #గౌతమిపుత్రశాతకర్ణి (@FirstFrame_Ent) January 4, 2017

Every person belonging to Telugu land is open to take part in event and make it a grand success. #GautamiPutraSatakarni #NBK100 — #గౌతమిపుత్రశాతకర్ణి (@FirstFrame_Ent) January 4, 2017