Gautamiputra Satakarni Cast and Crew: Director Krish Producer Saibabu Jagarlamudi and Y Rajeev Reddy Cast Nandamuri Balakrishna, Shriya Saran, Hema Malini, Shiva Rajkumar and Kabir Bedi Music Chirantan Bhatt Cinematography VS Gnana Shekar Release date 12 January 2017

Director Krish's Telugu movie Gautamiputra Satakarni (Gautami Putra Satakarni/GPSK) starring Nandamuri Balakrishna and Shriya Saran has received positive reviews from filmgoers.

Director Krish himself has written the script for this epic historical action film, which has been produced by Saibabu Jagarlamudi and Y Rajeev Reddy under the banner First Frame Entertainment. The film is based on the life of 2nd century AD Satavahana ruler Gautamiputra Satakarni.

The fans say that Gautamiputra Satakarni has an interesting story, which throws light on the life of an unsung hero. Krish has created a brilliant screenplay, which is engaging right from the beginning till the end. The director has nicely blended all commercial ingredients like action, romance, drama and punch dialogues in to serious and real-life story.

Nandamuri Balakrishna has played the title role in Gautamiputra Satakarni and has delivered a sterling performance, which is the main highlight of the film. Shriya Saran, Hema Malini, Shiva Rajkumar and Kabir Bedi have also played important roles and their performances are also the assets of the movie, fans say.

Gautamiputra Satakarni has been made with a limited budget in a short span of time. But the director has managed to get rich production values. The brilliant choreography of war and action scenes, background score, picturisation and punch dialogues are the attractions on the technical front. Considering its production cost and time, its VFX works are good, but they are not up to the expected mark, fans say.

Lokesh Nara ‏@naralokesh

Fortunate to have revisited the history of #Amaravati through #GautamiPutraSatakarni premiere last night. Kudos to @DirKrish. Mesmerised by #Balayya mavayya's inspiring performance. Contribution of other artists in #GautamiPutraSatakarni deserves special mention

GD ‏@GuddaDengutha

#GautamiPutraSatakarni 3 episodes/blocks fantastic NBK Dialogues bagunayyi rest is Ok-OK !! Trimmed version of original script !! Narration is Good ! Visual ga ela untundho chudali !! Overall a Good Film anukovachu !!

ఆర్.కె. రెడ్డి ‏@Ntrfan_

#GautamiPutraSatakarni InterVel Bag 1 action gud Akkadakda OK OK VFX just Avg Balayya as usual OverAll below avg report

Lab Reports ‏@Inside_Infos