Nandamuri Balakrishna's Gautamiputra Satakarni (Gautami Putra Satakarni/GPSK) has completed the formalities of the regional censor board. It is now gearing up for grand release on January 12.

Gautamiputra Satakarni is one of the three hyped Telugu movies, which is slated for release as Sankranti treat. Its rivals Khaidi No 1 and Shatamanam Bhavati have completed the test of the censor board more than a week ahead of their release. But the delay in the process of Balakirshna's sparked several rumours about it. Some even said that the film had not completed its post-production works.

Saibabu Jagarlamudi and Y Rajeev Reddy, who have produced Gautamiputra Satakarni under the banner First Frame Entertainment, have put all the speculations to rest. They revealed the news about its censorship on the official Twitter handle of the banner. They tweeted: "#GautamiputraSatakarni gets U/A censor certificate & gearing for grand worldwide release on January 12th."

Vamsi Shekar, the publicist for Gautamiputra Satakarni, also revealed the runtime of Balakrishna's 100th movie on his Twitter handle. "#GautamiPutraSatakarni censor completed U/A Runtime 2 hour 15 minutes Release date Jan 12th #NBK100."

Gautamiputra Satakarni is an epic historical action film, written and directed by Krish. Nandamuri Balakrishna is playing the title role, while Shriya Saran, Hema Malini, Shiva Rajkumar, Kabir Bedi and Ravi Prakash appear in other important roles. Chirantan Bhatt composed the music for the film, while VS Gnana Shekar handled camera work for it.

The buzz is that the makers held the special screening of Gautamiputra Satakarni for the officials of the censor board on Thursday. The censors were impressed by the first copy of the film and awarded a U/A certificate without any cut. The sources from the board say that Krish's script and direction, Balakrishna's performance, special effects, music and choreography of action and war are the highlights of the film.