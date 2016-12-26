The much-awaited audio of Balakrishna's Gautamiputra Satakarni will be launched on Monday, 26 December. The music will be formally unveiled in a grand event held in Tirupathi.

The music launch event is being attended by many top names from Telugu film industry. Andhra Chief Minister N Chandra Babu Naidu and Union Minister Venkaiah Naidu will be the special guests at the event. Kannada star Shivaraj Kumar, who has done a cameo, is expected to be present at the audio-release function.

Rumours say that the makers are shelling out Rs 1 crore on the audio launch function alone. They have come up with digital invitation to invite the special 100 guests which has become the talk of the town.

The digital invitation has four tracks. The first one narrates Balakrishna's journey as an actor, the second tells about director Krish, the third is about the movie trailer and the fourth is an invitation for the music-release function.

A couple of dancers from Mumbai have flown down to Tirupathi to perform for the best numbers of Balakrishna at the audio launch event. The venue is decked up with colours posters of the movie and Balaiyya.

Gautamiputra Satakarni is the 100th movie of Balakrishna and hence it is a special film for the actor and his fans. It is a historical film, based on the life of second century Satavahana ruler Gautamiputra Satakarni.

Shriya Saran plays Vaashishtha Devi, the wife of the emperor, while Bollywood's Dream Girl Hema Malini will be seen in an important role in Gautami Putrasatakarni, which is a joint venture of Saibabu Jagarlamudi, Y Rajeev Reddy and Suhasini Pangulur.

The mega-budget project has Chirantan Bhatt's music and Gnana Shekar VS's cinematography. Rajesh G Pandey, Suraj Jagtap, Rama Krishna Arram and Shravan are looking after the editing department. The movie will released on the occasion of Sankranthi festival 2017.

Watch Gautamiputra Satakarni audio launch live below: