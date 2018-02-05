From Salman Khan- Katrina Kaif's Tiger Zinda Hai inspired look to marriage ceremonies taking place at one of the heritage hotels in Rajasthan, Gautam Rode, and Pankhuri Awasthy are leaving no stone unturned to make the wedding a grand affair.

Also Read: Prince Yuvika Narula: Yes, the couple is officially engaged! Here are all the details [Photo]

The wedding function started over the weekend with the mehendi ceremony, followed by their engagement and the sangeet ceremony. The couple will tie the knot on February 5 at the Tijara fort palace in Alwar, Rajasthan.

The venue, which is just 150 km from Delhi, has one of the stunning fort places and is a tourist destination. The best part about the wedding destination is the spectacular view it offers.

The mehendi functions took place on Sunday morning and in the evening Rode and Awasthy got engaged. For their mehendi, the couple wore traditional dresses. Awasthy looked gorgeous in a dark pink lehenga, while Rode looked dashing in a royal blue kurta.

For the engagement, Awasthy wore a glittery salmon pink lehenga and a heavy neckpiece, while Rode wore a kurta-pyjama with a designer Nehru jacket.

However, the biggest highlight of their wedding ceremony was their sangeet when Rode and Awasthy recreated Salman-Katrina's Dil Diyan Gallan look from Tiger Zinda Hai movie.

Rode looked dashing in the black suit while the bride looked gorgeous in a floor-length strapless pink gown and completed her look with a dazzling set of earrings and statement neckpiece. Fashion designer Ashley Rebello took to Instagram to share the photo of Rode-Awasthy and Salman-Katrina.

"#recreating #dil di ya from #tigerzindahai for the #loverly 2 #gautam_rode and pankuri with #beingsalmankhan and #katrinakaif #sangeet #fun #dance #performance #mybestfreiendswedding," he captioned the image.

Rode and Awasthy will tie the knot on Monday in the presence of their family members and close friends. According to reports, the couple will throw a reception party in Mumbai for industry friends.

Check out all the photos below: