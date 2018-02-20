Gatimaan Express, known to be the fastest train in India, has been extended to Gwalior. And now, passengers can travel from New Delhi to Gwalior in just over three hours compared to the earlier travel time of five to seven hours.

The train operates at a maximum speed of 160 km/h and takes three hours and 15 minutes to cover the 305 km journey from Hazrat Nizamuddin to Gwalior Junction railway stations, which gives the average speed of 94 km/h.

Indian Railways has also extended the services of Gatimaan Express to Jhansi with a view to promoting tourism. The extension to Jhansi will come in to effect from April 1.

The train will depart from Hazrat Nizamuddin railway station at 8.10 am and reach Agra railway station at 9.50-9.55 am and arrive at Gwalior Junction railway station at 11.25 am.

"The extension of this prestigious premium train will definitely facilitate movement of tourists to various tourist attractions in and around Gwalior and Jhansi," Indian Railways said in a statement.

Gatimaan the fastest train of India gathers distance with Gati. Extended to Gwalior first and will be extended upto Jhansi from April2018. pic.twitter.com/lQgCWxyg0b — Ministry of Railways (@RailMinIndia) 19 February 2018

Gatimaan Express will cover the distance of 188 km between Delhi and Agra in just 100 minutes.

Former Union Railways Minister Suresh Prabhu had launched Gatimaan Express in April 2016.