Gaon Chart K-Pop Music Awards 2017 has started at Jamsil Arena in Seoul with celebrities from the South Korean music industry walking the red carpet.

Also Read: Where to watch Gaon Chart K-Pop Music Awards 2017 live

The award show began with red carpet and will be followed by the main award ceremony starting at 8 pm KST (4.30 pm IST). And while the event will be broadcast live at MNET, International Business Times India will provide live updates of the show.

Hosted by Super Junior's Leeteuk and MAMAMOO's Solar, the award show will see the presence of celebrities, including BLACKPINK, GOT7, NCT 127, Urban Zakapa, SISTAR, EXO, MAMAMOO, GFRIEND, TWICE, Han Dong Geun, Bolbbalgan Sachoongi, Dean, BewhY, and SHINee's One

Stay tuned here to get all the live updates, photos and winners of the Gaon Chart K-pop Music Awards.