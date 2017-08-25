Ganesh Chaturthi that marks the birth of Lord Ganesha, is being celebrated by Hindus across the world on Friday, August 25.

While it is an 11 day long festival, the major highlight of the Ganesh Festival is the first day when people welcome the deity at their homes or pandals and the last day or visarjan when the idol is immersed in river.

Also called Vinayaka Chaturthi, the festival is celebrated in a grand way by Maharashtrians and Gujaratis. Even the Bollywood industry people celebrate it with much fanfare. In fact, the entire city of Mumbai gets decked up during the Ganpati festival.

From Shilpa Shetty, Riteish Deshmukh to Vivek Oberoi, many celebrities bring Lord Ganesh idols home. This year too, these celebs have brought Ganpati Bappa at their place and have also wished their fans on social media.

Check out some of the tweets of Bollywood celebrities:

Madhur Bhandarkar‏: "May Lord Ganesh bring you good luck, Happiness,Peace and prosperity! Happy #GaneshChaturthi #GanpatiBappaMorya"

Anil Kapoor‏: "Another year goes by happily all thanks to Bappa & his blessings! Wish you all a very Happy Ganesh Chaturthi! Ganpati Bappa Morya!"

Farhan Akhtar‏: "Happy Ganesh Chaturthi. May all our lives be blessed with love, prosperity, peace & happiness, always."

Azmi Shabana‏: "Greetings to all for Ganesh Chaturthi .Miss being @tanviazmi and my brother #Baba Azmi s home for the celebrations"