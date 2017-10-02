Mahatma Gandhi
Mahatma GandhiReuters

In sync with the nation, Bollywood celebrities are also celebrating the birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi. Several tinsel town stars have wished Gandhi Jayanti to their fans on social media.

India is celebrating 148th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi. #GandhiJayanti has been the top trending hashtag on Twitter. Along with the commoners, many celebs took to the micro-blogging site to wish their fans.

Some of the wishes include Mahatma Gandhi's images along with his famous quotes, others just remembered the greatness of the father of the nation.

B-Town stars like Ajay Devgn, Anushka Sharma, Diana Penty, Riteish Deshmukh, Mallika Sherawat, Kajol among others wished fans and remembered Gandhi's contribution to the nation.

Apart from the Bollywood stars, other celebrities from different fields of work also paid tribute to "bapu" on social media. Check some of the Gandhi Jayanti wishes made by the celebs: