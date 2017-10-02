In sync with the nation, Bollywood celebrities are also celebrating the birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi. Several tinsel town stars have wished Gandhi Jayanti to their fans on social media.

India is celebrating 148th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi. #GandhiJayanti has been the top trending hashtag on Twitter. Along with the commoners, many celebs took to the micro-blogging site to wish their fans.

Some of the wishes include Mahatma Gandhi's images along with his famous quotes, others just remembered the greatness of the father of the nation.

B-Town stars like Ajay Devgn, Anushka Sharma, Diana Penty, Riteish Deshmukh, Mallika Sherawat, Kajol among others wished fans and remembered Gandhi's contribution to the nation.

Apart from the Bollywood stars, other celebrities from different fields of work also paid tribute to "bapu" on social media. Check some of the Gandhi Jayanti wishes made by the celebs:

His greatness was & is about understanding this & speaking it out to millions. May you all find that greatness in you. Happy #GandhiJayanti pic.twitter.com/mwmeRYcLEX — Anushka Sharma (@AnushkaSharma) October 2, 2017

There couldn't be a more apt way to celebrate #GandhiJayanti than to mark it as Rashtriya Swachhta Divas. — Ajay Devgn (@ajaydevgn) October 2, 2017

“In a gentle way, you can shake the world...” #GandhiJayanti — Diana Penty (@DianaPenty) October 2, 2017

It's a good day for peace . Happy Gandhi Jayanti ! — Kajol (@KajolAtUN) October 2, 2017

Humble tribute to the father of our nation. His core values are as relevant today as they were during our freedom struggle. #GandhiJayanti pic.twitter.com/yCEWvkG4Ou — Riteish Deshmukh (@Riteishd) October 2, 2017

A man far ahead of his time, a man with a vision and a man spiritually uplifted #GandhiJayanti — Amjad Ali Khan (@AAKSarod) October 1, 2017