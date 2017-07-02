Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images For Entertainment Weekly

HBO's fantasy drama Game of Thrones has always on the top of every other entertainment news because of its interesting and unpredictable twists. While every GoT update contains spoiler about the upcoming season, this one is slightly different as it is all about how an adolescent Sophie Turner (Sansa Stark) grew up on Game of Thrones.

Also read: Game of Thrones season 7 spoilers: Will Sansa Stark accept Littlefinger's offer?

Sophie Turner had auditioned for the role of Sansa Stark at the age of 12, the series telecast when she was 15, and now Turner is 21-year-old. In an interview with Sunday Times, Sophie Turner opened up about how GoT roped her in an adulthood when she was a young teenager.

Sophie revealed to the British Daily that the first time she found out about oral sex when she was 13-year-old. She was like "Wow! People do that? That's fascinating," She quipped, "I guess that was my sex education. Being on Game of Thrones."

During the interview, Turner recalled how social media affected her life and what she does for the detoxification. "It's written into contracts that in order to promote projects, you have to have social media. So it would be torturous, because I would have to post images," Sophie said.

"And the social media team at my agency would be like, 'You have to post every day to keep those followers!' It was mad. And I would do it. And then I'd obsess over it after I read the first negative comment."

The actress also confessed that prior to joining social media, she always was the "bubbliest girl in the room," but now she withdrew herself from everything as she "would rather stay in" and just goes out to see her friends.

Besides being a popular series, GoT also dragged her into some awful controversy which she was unprepared for. In Season 5, her character Sansa Stark was raped on her wedding night by her husband Ramsey Bolton (Iwan Rheon) which drew a lot of flak from the critics.

Facebook/ Game of Thrones

"Sexual assault wasn't something that had affected me or anybody I knew, so I was pretty blasé about the whole thing," she told the newspaper. After the particular scene caused huge uproar everywhere, her first response was like, "maybe we shouldn't have put that on screen at all."

But later she felt that her she was wrong about her decision because as she rattled off, "The more we talk about sexual assault the better, and screw the people who are saying we shouldn't be putting this on TV and screw the people who are saying they're going to boycott the show because of it.

"This sort of thing used to happen and it continues to happen now, and if we treat it as such a taboo and precious subject, then how are people going to have the strength to come out and feel comfortable saying that this has happened to them?"

Game of Thrones Season 7 will return to HBO on July 16 at 9 pm ET. It will premiere in India on Star World and Star World HD on July 18 at 10 pm.

Watch the trailer for Game of Thrones season 7 below.