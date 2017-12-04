Game of Thrones actor Kit Harington, well known for portraying Jon Snow in the HBO drama, has been crowned the worst dressed man in a poll conducted by the GQ magazine.

Seems unbelievable, right!

But the list is apparently voted by many GQ staff alongside some who's who from the fashion industry including Giorgio Armani, Christopher Bailey, Tommy Hilfiger, Michael Kors and Sir Paul Smith.

Besides Harington, the top 10 also features electronic dance music producer Marshmello and Tesla CEO Elon Musk.

Apart from the worst dressed list, GQ also published the list of best-dressed men which includes names like rapper A$AP Rocky, singer Harry Styles, actors Andrew Garfield and Ryan Reynolds.

The Crown star Matt Smith has been crowned the best-dressed man for 2018. The actor is best known for playing the role of Prince Philip in the Netflix series.

Our dapper prince, #MattSmith, flying the flag for ?? in @burberry. #MetGala A post shared by The Crown (@thecrownnetflix) on May 2, 2017 at 1:37am PDT

Stepping into shoes of designer mom Victoria Beckham, Brooklyn Beckham ranked ninth place in the best-dressed men's list for 2018.

GQ's Worst Dressed men 2018

1. Kit Harington 2. Paul Merton 3. Shmee150 4. Jacob Rees-Mogg 5. Morrissey 6. PewDiePie 7. Louis Theroux 8. Marshmello 9. Elon Musk 10. Joe Wicks

GQ's Best Dressed Men 2018