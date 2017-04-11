Besides the R+L = J theory, which states that Jon Snow is the son of Rhaegar and Lyanna, another theory that's equally popular is that Jon Snow is The Prince That Was Promised. But Jon Snow portrayer Kit Harington isn't too enthusiastic about his character being the person who saves their world from a bigger threat.

The White Walkers will be a bigger threat in Season 7 of Game of Thrones, and according to an ancient prophecy, there will be a saviour who will protect the world from darkness. He is The Prince That Was Promised. But according to Harington, Jon would hate being called The Prince That Was Promised.

"I think you have to wait and see what happens this year, and if we find out anything more about Jon," he told The Huffington Post. "I think Jon would hate the term 'The Prince That Was Promised.' If someone turned to him and said, 'You're The Prince That Was Promised,' he just wouldn't pay much attention. That's what I love about him, so I don't really care about it either. You know, I think that's what's great about him. He's got very little ego on him."

Season 7 of Game of Thrones is expected to feature an interesting Jon Snow arc. If spoilers doing the rounds are true, then Jon Snow will meet Daenerys and form an alliance with her to deal with the threat of White Walkers. Photographs from the filming location, which Game of Thrones spoiler forum Watchers on the Wall have ascertained as authentic, support this plot.

Game of Thrones Season 7 returns to HBO on July 16.