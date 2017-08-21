HBO unveiled the trailer for the seventh and final episode of the penultimate season of Game of Thrones just minutes after the telecast of the sixth episode of season 7. While the aftermath of losing a dragon in the last episode was such a dreadful sight, now it is time to see what's waiting for Dany's fate.

After watching a lot of long-awaited reunions, a few major deaths and some unlikely pairings, the season finale will see Daenerys and her vast army finally on the way to Westeros.

The trailer shows almost every major character in the series. It starts with Greyworm leading the Unsullied into the battle against Cersei as they are joined by the Dothraki.

Tyrion, Varys and Theon are seen waiting for Jon and Daenerys as they arrive at King's Landings in a boat. Hence, Jaime, Cersei and Tyrion Lannister will come facet-to-face in the Kings Landings once again.

Watch Game of Thrones season 7 episode 7 trailer below.

On the other side, Sansa believes that her sister Arya is trying to kill her. She looks utterly miserable in the finale trailer as she walks the battlements of Winterfell.

To know more, you have to watch the last episode of Game of Thrones penultimate season which will be aired on August 27 on HBO and HBO Canada at 9 pm ET.

Indian viewers can watch it on Hotstar on Monday (August 28) at 7.30 am IST and Tuesday (August 29) on Star World. Apart from that, one can watch it on HBO Now, Hulu and Sling TV live online.