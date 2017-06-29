The season 6 of Game of Thrones (GoT) hinted at Brienne and Tormund's potential romance and possibly a happy ending for the duo in season 7. However, the showrunners have now said that one of them will get killed as the show cannot have a happy ending.

HBO released 15 photos from Game of Thrones season 7. But a photo featuring Tormund (Kristofer Hivju) and Brienne (Gwendoline Christie) garnered the maximum attention. Speculations started doing the rounds about a romantic angle between redheaded Wildling and the lady warrior, who is at the Castle Black.

But when the showrunners were asked about a possible romantic angle between the two, they saidt one will have to die.

"It inspires us because we need to kill one of them now because there can't be a happy ending or any romantic connection on the show. But we're not going to tell you which one," showrunner David Benioff told Entertainment Weekly.

Showrunner Dan Weiss explained the scene where Tormund looks at Brienne and he smiles. He said the scene was not scripted.

"There was the episode where they're all leaving Castle Black together and there's a shot — it wasn't scripted at all — of two of them on horseback and she looks at him and he smiles at her. It's not something you could ever write. It's just this moment where this guy is creeping out on her and he smiles in a way that makes her very uncomfortable and she just looks away. I saw it 150 times and every time it made me laugh; it's purely the two of them," Weiss said.

"That scene last season when Tormund was eating and lasciviously staring at Brienne was one of our favorites," Benioff said.

While the showrunners said one of them will die, they might not have said it on a serious note. However, fans are very well aware that there is no happy ending for any couple in the show and it is highly unlikely that there will be something good in store for Tormund and Brienne in the upcoming season.

Game of Thrones, the epic fantasy drama, will return to television with its much-awaited Season 7 on July 16.