In a bid to prevent Game of Thrones data leaks, HBO has been putting all sort of efforts. With just one last season remaining, the producers are taking no chances as the HBO series was recently attacked by the hackers.



A few months ago, when HBO was hacked, a few episodes of the series' penultimate season, and scripts for the final season were stolen and reportedly leaked online. The hackers also demanded a ransom of seven digit amount to prevent the data leak.



Speaking of this, GoT actor Nikolaj Coster-Waldau (Jaime Lannister) recently revealed on a Scandinavian talk show that the security measure for the final season is the tightest. Consequently, the actors have not received the usual hard-copy scripts yet.

Each actor is equipped with earpieces as the scripts were made available on digital files. "We're not even going to get the script," he said on Scandinavian show Skavlan.

To see whether this insane security hack will work or not, we have to wait until the final season airs on television. HBO has not announced the air date for the eighth and final season of Game of Thrones yet.