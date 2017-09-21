Rejoice, Game of Thrones fans, for a fifth prequel to the hit HBO series is in the works!

Show writer Bryan Cogman, who has been associated with the fantasy drama since the first season, is on board to write the project.

As Entertainment Weekly noted, the author of A Song of Ice and Fire — the novels on which Game of Thrones is based — George RR Martin will be working closely with the co-executive producer of the series for the prequel.

Martin took to his blog on LiveJournal to confirm the news as he praised Bryan's works. He wrote: "Bryan Cogman should need no introduction for any Game of Thrones fan. He's been part of the show since the beginning... since before the beginning, actually, since he was first hired as assistant to David Benioff and D B Weiss way before the series got on the air, before even the pilot had been filmed.

"From those humble beginnings, he advanced to staff writer, to story editor, to co-producer and producer and supervising producer. Less formally, he has also been GOT's 'Keeper of the Lore', the guy who knew the canon better than anyone (except me, though sometimes I am not even sure of that)."

He added: "He's written more episodes of Game of Thrones than anyone but Dan & David... including some of our very best ones. If D&D have been the kings of Westeros for these past seven seasons, Bryan Cogman has surely been the Prince of Dragonstone."

Teasing the prequel, the Winds of Winter author wrote: "Bryan's series will be an adaptation, and one that will thrill most fans of the books, I think, set during a very exciting period of Westerosi history. And I'll be working with him every step of the way."

It was announced earlier this year that four spin-offs of GoT were in the works. While Martin will be co-writing two of these projects, GoT showrunners Dan Weiss and David Benioff are on board as executive producers.