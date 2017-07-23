Galaxy Note 8 is all set to be unveiled on August 23 in New York City at the Galaxy Unpacked event. With the announcement date barely a month away, prolific tipster Roland Quandt has revealed on Twitter that the upcoming Samsung flagship smartphone would be available in three colour variants.

Although the tipster's tweet doesn't have any images attached to it, he has clearly mentioned in the post that the smartphone will be offered in black, orchid grey, and new deep blue colours. Here's what the tipster tweeted:

Samsung Galaxy Note8 coming in Black, Orchid Grey and a new Deep Blue. At least. — Roland Quandt (@rquandt) July 22, 2017

Galaxy Note 8 Specifications

Coming to Note 8's rumoured specifications, several leaks have suggested that the smartphone will feature a 6.3in dual-curved edge Super AMOLED Infinity Display with Quad HD+ resolution (1440 x 2960 pixels) while some rumours are hinting at 4K resolution display.

The internal components of Galaxy Note 8 are expected to be identical to the Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8+, wherein the US variant is expected to include the octa-core Snapdragon 835 processor chipset while the rest of the world will likely receive the Exynos 9 8895 chipset.

On the memory front, the Galaxy Note 8 is touted to be Samsung's first flagship to feature 6GB of LPDDR4X RAM. There is no confirmation of the storage details, but rumours suggest it will be available in 64GB and 128GB models.

Among other rumoured specs, the Galaxy Note 8 is expected to sport a 12MP dual rear camera setup with independent optical image stabilisation and Dual Pixel autofocus system. An 8MP front-facing selfie camera is also on the cards.

Galaxy Note 8 is expected to ship with a smaller 3,300mAh battery to keep its thickness and weight in check for a sleek and stylish look. The upcoming flagship phablet is also likely to include an improved S-Pen with revolutionary features like the ability to pin handwritten notes to the Always-on display.

Galaxy Note 8 Availability and Price

Samsung Galaxy Note 8 is officially proposed to release on August 23 to neutralise competition from Apple iPhone 8 at launch. As far as its pricing is concerned, the Note 8 is touted to be the most expensive Samsung phone yet. The handset is expected to retail around $1,000 in the Korean market while other markets might see a price hike of $100.