Samsung Galaxy Note 8 is all set to be unveiled at the upcoming Galaxy Unpacked event in New York City on August 23. Meanwhile, speculations are rife that a special edition of the handset dubbed as 'Emperor Edition' will be released exclusively in Asian markets.

The leaked information has been sourced via Weibo, which also suggests that special Note 8 edition will see a debut release in China, followed by its launch in South Korea. Although the Emperor edition of Note 8 is expected to mirror the design language of the standard variant, it will differ from the latter in terms of storage capacity.

The standard variant will be equipped with 6GB of RAM and 64GB of storage while the special edition of Note 8 will come with a massive 256GB of inbuilt storage. It must be noted that the same tipster had touted the device to offer 8GB of RAM and later corrected it to 6GB.

The leak also adds that non-Asian markets including North America, Europe, and South America will also get two versions of Galaxy Note 8. In other words, the standard model will ship with 6GB RAM+64GB storage while the other variant will come with 6GB RAM+128GB storage.

Among other key specs, the Galaxy Note 8 is expected to sport a 6.3in Infinity Display, 12MP dual rear cameras, Snapdragon 835 SoC and a 3,300mAh battery.

Earlier leak suggested that the standard variant of Galaxy Note 8 will be available in black, orchid grey, and new deep blue colours, at the time of launch. It is also likely to include an improved S-Pen with revolutionary features like the ability to pin handwritten notes to the Always-on display.

As far as its pricing is concerned, the Note 8 is touted to be the most expensive Samsung phone yet. The handset is expected to retail around $1,000 in the Korean market while other markets might see a price hike of $100.