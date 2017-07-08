Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday once again led the world in condemning terrorism and calling for an end to the menace, with direct focus on its funding.

He was speaking at the 12th G20 summit being held in Hamburg, Germany, when he reiterated his and India's stand against terrorism. And in the process, he also managed to further isolate Pakistan on the issue.

India has for long claimed that Pakistan is not only a breeding ground for terrorism — a fact demonstrated amply by the role of a Pakistan-born terrorist in the London terror attacks — but their state players also support terrorists and their activities.

Modi on terrorism

Before the formal meeting of the 19 leaders of state in Hamburg, Modi attended a formal meeting of the leaders from the BRICS nations — which include Brazil, Russia, China and South Africa, besides India.

He said at the meeting: "The role of the BRICS leadership is needed in the global fight against climate change and terrorism."

He went on to add: "Strong action should be taken against terror financing, and providing support and safe haven to terrorists."

World leaders concur

This was the stand the prime minister would carry into the formal G20 meeting, and it would combine with the common narrative from other world leaders in a damning condemnation of terrorism and a resolve to act strongly and swiftly against it.

The world leaders urged that existing international commitments on counter-terrorism, like the UN Global Counter-Terrorism Strategy, be implemented immediately.

They also urged for compliance with relevant resolutions and targeted sanctions meted out by the UN Security Council relating to terrorism.

Joint statement

The joint statement by the leaders at the end of the meeting on Friday said: "We will address the evolving threat of returning foreign terrorist fighters (FTFs) from conflict zones such as Iraq and Syria and remain committed to preventing FTFs from establishing a foothold in other countries and regions around the world."

It also said: "We call upon countries to address all alternative sources of financing of terrorism, including dismantling connections, where they exist, between terrorism and transnational organised crime."

The leaders added in the statement: "Will ensure terrorists are brought to justice; border agencies to enhance cooperation to detect travel for terror purposes. We will address in close coordination the evolving threats and potential vulnerabilities in aviation security systems."