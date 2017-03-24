Who knew a Hollywood feud could be so juicy?

Prolific producer and creator Ryan Murphy (Scream Queens) has brought one of the most popular Hollywood feuds onscreen with the TV series Feud: Bette and Joan based on the rivalry between two Oscar Winning actresses, Bette Davis (Susan Sarandon) and Joan Crawford (Jessica Lange).

Also read: Tom Hardy's Taboo: James Delaney set to return for new season with FX and BBC1

In episode 3, titled Mommie Dearest, Bette's wayward daughter BD was seen tutoring Joan's terrified twins the fine art of Smoking for Seduction.

Back on the set of Baby Jane, directorBob Aldrich is recasting the role of Neighbor Girl that Joan and Bette found too offensively sexy before. And, somehow Bette ended up convincing Bob that her daughter BD would be perfect for the role.

Following that, Joan comes to Bette to talk about her daughter's corrupting of her twins. But Bette does not get angry at all but invites her for drinks. The duo start discussing parenting, losing virginity and mothers, while Bette slowly prepares to break her daughter's casting news to Joan.

Later, Joan tries desperately to convince Hedda Hopper to cancel the smear campaign against Bette. But the gossip columnist does not pay heed to Davis. She goes on to write Bette is submitting herself under the Supporting Actress category for Oscar, and leaving Best Lead Actress to Joan.

In the fourth episode of Feud: Bette and Joan, "More, or Less", we will see the announcement of Oscar nominations. As Baby Jane hits the theatres, it seems the bad word of mouth puts the film's future at risk as both Bette and Joan prepare for the worst.

The official synopsis of the fourth episode:

The release of "Baby Jane" will be jeopardized by bad word-of-mouth. Because of this, Bette and Joan ready themselves for the film's failure. Meanwhile, Pauline (Alison Wright) attempts to challenge gender blocks. And, finally, the nominations for the 35th Academy Awards are announced.

Feud: Bette and Joan episode 4 will air on Sunday, March 26 at 10 pm ET on FX. The FX TV series premiered in India on March 19. You can catch the new episode on every Sunday at 9 pm on Star World Premiere HD.