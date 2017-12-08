The Fukrey boys are back and they seem to have managed to entertain you. Released on December 8, it features Pulkit Samrat, Varun Sharma, Ali Fazal, Manjot Singh, Richa Chadha and Pankaj Tripathi, who have recreated their Fukrey (2013) characters in Fukrey Returns.

The first instalment had won millions of hearts with its comedy. Now, the sequel is here and promises a hilarious content. Bollywood celebs have had a laugh riot as they said that the film has funny dialogues and a crazy plot.

On the other hand, Bollywood critics have mixed response. While some praised the performances, a few of the critics have called the movie "a slog". Celebs and critics watched it at special screening and gave their reviews, but we are eagerly waiting for what the audiences have to say.

Fans were already excited to watch Fukrey Returns. The first instalment was the story of four Fukras trying to make easy money. Thus, everyone was naturally delighted when the sequel was announced.

The trailer too garnered immense appreciation and now, the second instalment is expected to be a hit as well.

Fukrey Returns is co-produced by Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani under the banner of Excel Entertainment, and is directed by Mrighdeep Singh Lamba.

Take a look at what Bollywood critics have to say about the movie:

Reza Noorani of Times of India said: "Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani with director Mrighdeep Singh Lamba have created a successful franchise, and there is ample scope to make a Fukrey 3, but this time, we hope it doesn't take them four years to do so."

Shubhra Gupta of The Indian Express said: "If not madly original, it could have been some amount of fun, and you can see it in tiny bits when Chaddha and Tripathi are vamping it up. But it starts to pall right from the start. And the crassness begins to get tiresome: bare butts are bitten by snakes, a guy peeing is both seen and heard, and everyone roams around, for some inexplicable reason, in the Delhi zoo, without a clue as to what to they are doing."

Rohit Vats of Hindustan Times said: "Fukrey Returns tries too hard to go the thriller way. It's much more 'heroic' than what the audience expected Chu Cha and his group to be. Fukrey Returns is a tedious 141-minute watch which is unfunny, unintelligent and repetitive."

Rohit Bhatnagar of The Asian Age said: "The film funnily takes you back to the first Fukrey with few moments which are refreshing to watch. However, the twist in this one could have been executed in a better way, but it won't disappoint you either. Spend your weekend with 'Fukrey Return's as it gives you a reason to laugh out loud."

Here's how celebs responded after watching Fukrey Returns:

Haven't laughed this hard in ages. The dialogues are funnier, the plot crazier & the cast is in such delicious form??#FukreyReturns is even better than part 1, non stop riot. — Gaurav Kapur (@gauravkapur) December 4, 2017