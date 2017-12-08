Fukrey Returns has finally hit the screens and fans are super excited about the movie. While critics and celebs have given their reviews, the audience response is awaited.

However, people in the Middle East have watched the flick and according to social media response, Fukrey Returns has opened with positive reviews there.

Thus, the comedy film is expected to be a hit. Also, the box office collection on day 1 in India is predicted to be a brilliant one.

Released on December 8, it features Pulkit Samrat, Varun Sharma, Ali Fazal, Manjot Singh, Richa Chadha and Pankaj Tripathi, who have recreated their Fukrey (2013) characters in Fukrey Returns.

The first instalment won millions of hearts with its comedy. Now, the sequel is here and promises more hilarious content. The viewers say that the movie is a laugh riot and will give a glimpse of the first instalment as well.

Fukrey Returns will see Pulkit as Hunny (Vikas Gulati), Varun as Choocha (Dilip Singh), Ali as Zafar, Manjot as Lali and Richa as Bholi Punjaban. The story is that Bholi Punjaban is back from the prison and is in no mood to spare the Fukra who put her there.

Meanwhile, the Fukrey, unaware of the fact that Bholi has been released, are leading the same life they had been at the time Bholi got arrested. The twist however is, Choocha can now predict the future. Bholi catches up to the foursome and decides to use them to earn all the money she had lost, and much more. With a big scam in mind, will Bholi succeed in her plan is the crux of the movie.

Fukrey Returns is co-produced by Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani under the banner of Excel Entertainment and is directed by Mrighdeep Singh Lamba.

Here is what the audiences have to say about Fukrey Returns:

#FukreyReturns took Good Opening in Middle East ! Public is liking the film very much ! Word of Mouth is SUPER POSITIVE ! ?? @FarOutAkhtar pic.twitter.com/jr3aMilKdU — Umair Sandhu (@sandhumerry) December 7, 2017

#FukreyReturns Review: Definitely scores much higher in comparison to it's 1st part. This one is super edgy & filled with humorous moments. The BG Music is absolutely BRILLIANT comprising of peppy, hip hop & trance fusion beats. Choocha leads the ensemble cast. @FukreyReturns — Neelam Joshi? (@Nilzrav) December 7, 2017

#FukreyReturns is a timepass flick and those dying to watch a good Hindi film should not miss this one! https://t.co/CTKofWkG8t — Fenil Seta (@fenil_seta) December 8, 2017