Actor Ali Fazal, who was recently seen in Fukrey Returns, expressed his discontent on Twitter at the passing of Triple Talaq Bill. His comment on the issue received some strong responses from people.

Ali called the triple talaq bill a "trap", and opined that the government should have consulted some concerned parties before passing the bill in the Lok Sabha. The actor said that criminalising the act of triple talaq would again leave the family abandoned.

"What a trap this triple talaq bill is. Wow.. and nobody is consulted?!? I am not a lawmaker and even i follow the beebak collective and other groups. Atleast discuss.U send the husband into jail by criminalising it. Ure bak to square one. The family is again abandoned! Not CIVIL [sic]," Ali tweeted.

Clearly, Ali is not in support of the bill that criminalises instant divorce with three years of imprisonment for Muslim husbands. Although Ali's tweet witnessed some support on Twitter, most of the people slammed the actor for not supporting such a bill.

Many criticised the Fukrey Returns actor saying that his tweet does not make sense, and even the Supreme Court outlawed the practice of instant divorce. Check some of the responses that Ali's tweet received:

What a trap this triple talaq bill is. Wow.. and nobody is consulted?!? I am not a lawmaker and even i follow the beebak collective and other groups. Atleast discuss.U send the husband into jail by criminalising it. Ure bak to square one. The family is again abandoned! Not CIVIL — Ali Fazal M (@alifazal9) December 31, 2017

A person shall not make comment when have no expertise in the same.. — Gyan Prakash (@advgyan07) December 31, 2017

bhai show some sense... u think the husband will dare to say triple talaq after this? nobody wud go to jail and family will be good... thodi samajhdaari dikhao and feel for the women too if you can for once! — Shivram Iyer (@shivram27) January 1, 2018

If you are not well informed about Civil codes , you can always get your facts right instead of opposing something which is for the welfare of the oppressed women. If you want to file a divorce go through legal system like any other civilized citizen of the country — Kryagvendrasingh (@Kryagvendrasin1) January 1, 2018

A ministry makes law and passed by houses are always based on houses consensus. Secondly, think for a women rather a person who is misusing..d law is against immediate talaq only and not on talaq — Gyan Prakash (@advgyan07) December 31, 2017

In that case, we should stop sending any person to jail irrespective of the crime they commit, because that's equivalent to abandoning the family. Right? — Santanu Mondal (@santweetoutloud) January 1, 2018

Atleast Ali you are speaking, Govt should have consulted community before drafting bill.. Muslim Men are at the Witend always — Irfan H Pathan (@AbbeBaigaan) December 31, 2017

lol..and the person who utters triple takaq did think more than abandoning his own family right Ali Fazal?

isn't it criminal to abandon your own family?

it's to prevent that very thing for which it's criminalised.. think logic.. — vikrant gupta (@vickedvickie) January 1, 2018

Yes its a pure trap,as I have seen the tragedy of my innocent Hindu brother ,dragged to court by his evil wife for financial gain, destroyed his career, and finally suicided.Just imagine what would happen to men after this draconian uncivilized law — aslam (@aslamkeyi) January 1, 2018

Y they should consult anyone if something is right ? They are elected representative ! This corrupt practise of triple talaq and nikah hallal must be stopped . Y not accept the reality ? — jayesh bokadia (@jayesh_bokadia) January 1, 2018

First of all..Post screen shot what u tweeted against Triple talaq..I guess u support Triple talaq that's why seems to be unhappy..Now a days every 1 is economist likewise...U also want to become lawmaker. Kudos to ur hypocrisy — Dr Hrishikesh chevle (@hrishi4444) January 1, 2018

Were you on coma when 498A passed - there are multiple laws biased against male - it created to prevent absurdness of the society we live in - none of the law passed with consultation of masses - now you're just sulking cause you're male chauvinist - get well soon — Abhisek (@a_bhakat) January 1, 2018

?....seriously you need this. Unfortunately Charm not always comes with Brain. — kanwal dave (@kanwal7star) December 31, 2017

Trap??? Wtf,

You are misleading your own sister's. — ?? AKSHU TYAGI (@akshutyagi360) January 1, 2018

What a duffer, by his logic we should not arrest the terrorist as his family will be abandoned. Don't you know, #TrippleTalaq is already a criminal noffence after Supreme Court ruling. Use your limited brain for acting only. — AK (@Ayush_Kaushal) January 1, 2018

The Lok Sabha passed the triple talaq bill recently, and now it will have to be passed by the Rajya Sabha before it could be turned into a law. The Supreme Court had earlier outlawed the practice and asked the government to make a law within six months.

However, the controversial bill has also been facing a lot of opposition. Many Muslim bodies and some opposition leaders have claimed the bill has a lot of loopholes.