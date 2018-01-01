Ali Fazal (left) Muslim women (representational image) (right)
Ali Fazal (left) Muslim women (representational image) (right)PR Handout/Reuters

Actor Ali Fazal, who was recently seen in Fukrey Returns, expressed his discontent on Twitter at the passing of Triple Talaq Bill. His comment on the issue received some strong responses from people.

Ali called the triple talaq bill a "trap", and opined that the government should have consulted some concerned parties before passing the bill in the Lok Sabha. The actor said that criminalising the act of triple talaq would again leave the family abandoned.

"What a trap this triple talaq bill is. Wow.. and nobody is consulted?!? I am not a lawmaker and even i follow the beebak collective and other groups. Atleast discuss.U send the husband into jail by criminalising it. Ure bak to square one. The family is again abandoned! Not CIVIL [sic]," Ali tweeted.

Clearly, Ali is not in support of the bill that criminalises instant divorce with three years of imprisonment for Muslim husbands. Although Ali's tweet witnessed some support on Twitter, most of the people slammed the actor for not supporting such a bill.

Many criticised the Fukrey Returns actor saying that his tweet does not make sense, and even the Supreme Court outlawed the practice of instant divorce. Check some of the responses that Ali's tweet received:

The Lok Sabha passed the triple talaq bill recently, and now it will have to be passed by the Rajya Sabha before it could be turned into a law. The Supreme Court had earlier outlawed the practice and asked the government to make a law within six months.

However, the controversial bill has also been facing a lot of opposition. Many Muslim bodies and some opposition leaders have claimed the bill has a lot of loopholes.