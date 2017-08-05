The electric vehicle is not a thing of future anymore. The days are numbered for the petrol and diesel cars. You may argue that the transition will take time. However, emerging list of countries planning to move on from fossil fuels is now increasing.

India, France, Britain and Norway want to completely say goodbye to petrol and diesel cars in favour of cleaner technologies. Along with these countries, at least 10 other nations have set sales targets for electric cars, reports CNN Money.

Currently, electric and hybrid vehicles account for just 3 percent of global auto sales, according to IHS Markit. However, the percentage is set to grow at a rapid pace, thanks to the decision of many countries in favour of EVs.

We have compiled a list of top countries which have already set a timeline to move on from fossil fuel powered vehicles.

India- It's no secret that India suffers from acute air quality issue. The country is also home to some of the world's most polluted cities. Earlier this year, Government of India's NITI Aayog expressed plans of going for all-electric car by 2030 with an express objective of lowering fuel import bill and running cost of vehicles.

UK- Britain has decided to ban all new petrol and diesel cars and vans from 2040 citing that rising levels of nitrogen oxide pose a major risk to public health. The authorities envision all cars on the UK road will need to have zero emissions by 2050. "We can't carry on with diesel and petrol cars," U.K. environment secretary Michael Gove told the BBC. "There is no alternative to embracing new technology."

France- France decided to end the sales of petrol and diesel vehicles by 2040 as part of a plan to meet its targets under the Paris climate accord, Emmanuel Macron's government has announced in July. Automakers will only be allowed to sell cars that run on electricity or other cleaner power after 2040. Hybrid cars will also be permitted.

Norway- In order to become one of the most ecologically progressive countries on the planet, Norway has set the deadline very early. All new passenger cars and vans sold in 2025 should be zero-emission vehicles. Though it may sound a tall claim, it needs to be noted that about 40 percent of all cars sold in the country last year were electric or hybrid vehicles.

According to the International Energy Agency, at least 10 other countries have electric car sales targets in place. These include Austria, China, Denmark, Germany, Ireland, Japan, the Netherlands, Portugal, Korea and Spain. The United States doesn't have a federal policy, but at least eight states have set out goals.

Source: CNN Money