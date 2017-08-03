As Friendship Day 2017 is around the corner (Sunday, August 7), youngsters are gearing up to celebrate this special day with their close friends. While some celebrate it by partying or dining out, others are still planning for the day.

Whatever your plans are, Bollywood industry has over the years came up with some amazing songs that celebrate friendship. These chartbusters will take you down the memory lane. Listen to these new-age tracks while celebrating your bond with close friends you made through the years.

Check out five such Bollywood songs that celebrate Friendship Day 2017:

Jaane Kyun from Dostana:

The peppy number defines the friendship between the three characters played by Priyanka Chopra, Abhishek Bachchan and John Abraham.

Dil Chahta Hai title song:

This song from Dil Chahta Hai instantly uplifts one's mood. It depicts the special bond shared by three friends played by Aamir Khan, Saif Ali Khan and Akshaye Khanna.

Tumhi Ho Bandhu from Cocktail:

The lively track from Homi Adajania directorial is about the friendship between the film's lead actors Saif Ali Khan, Deepika Padukone and Diana Penty.

Mujhse Dosti Karoge title song:

This is another song that can be played on loop to celebrate Friendship Day. As the title suggests, the movie is about friendship and love. Hrithik Roshan, Rani Mukerji and Kareena Kapoor played the lead roles.

Dil Dhadakne Do song from Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara:

The theme song from the 2011 film Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara continues to give music lovers goosebumps with its catchy tune and great lyrics.