Bollywood actress Kareena Kapoor Khan recently hosted Kangana Ranaut at her residence but has now denied being friends with her. Rangoon actor Saif Ali Khan and wife Bebo invited co-star Kangana for a meal a few days ago.

When Hindustan Times asked Kareena if she and Kangana are good friends, the Ki and Ka actress replied: "'Friend' is a term that is used so loosely these days. You are friends with people you've known for years. In the industry, you meet people, socialise and have fun. Having said that, of course, I have met Kangana, and she is a solid person. She is someone I can really relate to. She speaks her mind and heart. I always love people like that."

Though Bebo tried to play safe, it looks like the two leading ladies are not really friends, but just courteous to each other. Will they be the new BFFs in Bollywood?

Kangana played one of the lead roles in Vishal Bharadwaj's Rangoon. She played an actress named Julia, while Saif played a filmmaker in love with her. Shahid Kapoor was also in the movie and he plays an army soldier Nawab Malik.

Though the movie failed to see a good run at the box office, Rangoon impressed the critics and the celebs. The audience gave a mixed reaction to the movie. Kareena was the first one to review the film and lauded it for its content and the performances.

When she was asked about the debacle, she defended the movie and told Pinkvilla: "Some movies are beyond box office collections. Vishal Bhardwaj's movies are always a piece of art. A few movies are for the actor's appreciation."