Delhi University professor and RSS ideologue Dr Rakesh Sinha will be moving a court for anticipatory bail following a case registered on July 12 based on a social media post.

Sinha's counsel Brajesh Jha told Indian Express that Sinha was unnecessarily named in the FIR. The post was shared by someone else and he was tagged in it.

मुझ पर बंगाल में साम्प्रदयिक सद्भाव खराब करने षड्यंत्र करने दंगा भड़काने का आरोप लगाकरFIR (224/1917July17)किया गया।दो साल से बंगाल नहीं गया! — Prof Rakesh Sinha (@RakeshSinha01) July 17, 2017

Sinha, on Monday, said that he would put up a fight against West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee's 'repressive' mentality, reported Indian Express.

An FIR was lodged against Sinha for kindling Basirhat communal violence through posts on social media. One such post was where his mother is seen offering prayers at a temple.

One Manoj Kumar Singh had filed an FIR against that picture alleging it to be 'provocative' enough to aggravate the violence in the state.

The man who has been out of Bengal for almost two years now questions how a photograph of himself with his mother at Mahakaleshwar temple or releasing a book be a basis for filing an FIR.

"Mamata Banerjee wants to silence her opponents and this mentality needs to be crushed. Freedom of Expression is under threat and she is using the police and administration as the B-team of TMC," Sinha told Mail Today.

The political science professor wrote on Twitter that the police found no evidence against him.

.@KolkataPolice sud make clear ground for accepting complaint against me?Not a single evidence was given by complainant!How am I conspiring? — Prof Rakesh Sinha (@RakeshSinha01) July 17, 2017

A furious Sinha says that no FIRs can fluctuate his commitment to nationalism. He also added that he would fight against Mamata Banerjee's "repressive" regime until his last breath.