With Microsoft continually adding more Xbox 360 games to the Xbox One backwards compatibility fray, naturally the free Xbox Live Games with Gold applicable to February 2017 would be viewed with avid interest by gamers across the world. Now, as many as four games can be checked out for free on Xbox 360 and Xbox One devices.

These games are applicable to gamers with Xbox Live Gold subscription. These Xbox Live titles are:

Free Xbox Live games with gold applicable to Xbox 360

Monkey Island 2: SE - Can be played for free till February 15

Star Wars: The Force Unleashed – Can be played for free from February 16 till February 28.

Free Xbox Live Games with Gold for Xbox One consoles:

Lovers in a Dangerous Spacetime : Can be played for free from February 1 till the end of February

Project Cars Digital Edition: Available for free from February 16 till March 15 2017.

Here, it is worth noting that the Xbox 360 Games with Gold are playable on Xbox One devices via the backwards compatibility functionality. And as far as Xbox 360 games offering backwards compatibility on Xbox One consoles is concerned, Microsoft very recently teased the possibility of adding more expected titles to the fray.

With Xbox 360 games, offering backwards compatibility, being the criteria, check out below the most recent additions to the backwards compatibility fray: