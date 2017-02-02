Free Sony PS Plus games applicable to PS4; PS3; and PS Vita consoles now live: Check the full list out

In what could be termed as a bonanza for owners of Sony PS4, the PS Plus games as applicable to February 2017 are now out; and these number as many as 5. Members of PS Plus can check out these free games all throughout February 2017.

The free Sony PS Plus games, applicable to members of PS Plus, owning PS4; PS3 and PS Vita consoles, can be found below:

Sony free PS Plus games applicable to PS4 owners:

Not a Hero

LittleBigPlanet 3

Sony free PS Plus games applicable to PS3 console owners:

Starwhal

Anna – Extended Edition

Sony free PS Plus games applicable to PS Vita owners:

Ninja Senki DX

TorqueL.

Now, with the above games going official, it is also worth noting that the below-mentioned games have since long been fan favourites. These titles have topped (according to gamers) the list of the most expected games releasing in 2017:

Tom Clancy's Ghost Recon Wildlands: The game will be in the market from March 7, 2017. Tom Clancy's Ghost Recon Wildlands boasts of an open-world setting where you can experience the in-game nuances, either solo or in a four player co-op setting. The players are given more than 60 vehicle options to aid you in navigating the vast, open world of Bolivia.

Sniper Elite 4: Sniper Elite 4 is set in 1943 Italy. The game revolves around Karl Fairburne (an elite marksman) and his battle with the brave men and women of the Italian Resistance to help free their country from the yoke of fascism and defeat a looming threat with the potential to halt the Allied Powers' fightback in Europe.

For Honor: For Honor comes with in-game modes viz. 4v4 Dominion, 2v2 Brawls, 4V4 Team Death Matches, 4v4 Elimination and 1v1 Duels. For Honor is slated for release on February 14, 2017. The game allows players to morph into battle-hardened elite soldiers.