If you're a frequent traveller, you know that there are just two good things when you're in flight -- free in-flight meals and in-flight movies.

However, a recent report claims that maybe you should rethink about having the free meals - it might be one of the reasons for your jet lag when you get off the flight.

Melissa Biggs Bradley, the founder of the luxury travel firm Indagare, told Bloomberg: "I eat nothing on flights. I've talked to a lot of stewardesses about it, and it's a stewardess secret."

She explained: "Basically, at super high altitude, your digestive system shuts down completely. Someone said to me it's like being under anaesthesia. So, when you get off the plane, everything restarts and [your digestive system] has so much more work to do and so, it makes you more tired."

Moreover, people tend to overeat as it's a diversion or a way to pass the time. And, even the best plane food is oversalted and preserved so that it can be microwaved.

However, some even dismissed this claim. Insider spoke to nutritionists and they contradicted Bradley's statements.

Carolyn Pallister, a registered dietitian and Public Health manager at Slimming World, said: "Suggestions that your digestive system shuts down during a flight has no scientific foundation. By restricting yourself and not eating for long periods of time on a long flight you are likely to feel weak, shaky, and could even suffer from headaches and low mood."

Carolyn Pallister added: "In addition, if you're using the toilet on a flight, the chances are your digestive system is working. There's your evidence."

Pallister, however, agrees that airline food is salted to preserve it - so maybe packing some fruit in the hand luggage is a good option. And, believes that the best thing to do is probably to stay hydrated and eat only when you're hungry.