A cop was shot Friday morning in southwestern France. In another incident, a man is currently holding hostages at a supermarket 10 km away from the shooting incident, security forces told AFP.

While the cop was shot in the town of Carcassonne, a gunman fired shots during a hostage-taking situation at a supermarket in the town of Trebes.

The man reportedly 'entered the Super U supermarket at around 11.15 am and shots were heard,' a source said. The local authorities tweeted that the area was out-of-bounds to the public.

The gunman holding hostages claimed allegiance to Islamic State group, said the prosecutors, AFP reported..

This is a developing story.