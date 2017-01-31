Former Union Minister and Lok Sabha member E Ahamed was rushed to hospital after he collapsed in Parliament House when President Pranab Mukherjee was addressing members of both the Houses of Parliament on Tuesday, January 31. Doctors say that the 78-year-old had suffered a cardiac arrest and has been put on life support.

Ahamed, the president of the Indian Union Muslim League, had complained of uneasiness and breathlessness, the Press Trust of India (PTI) reported. The staff at the Parliament had administered first aid, but the pain persisted due to which he collapsed in Parliament. He was immediately rushed to nearby Dr Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has also enquired about his health. Doctors at the hospital said that he had suffered a cardiac arrest.

"PM has expressed concern. All possible medical facilities are being provided. He is in the intensive care unit," BJP leader Jitendra Singh told reporters.

Ahamed, who was rushed out of Parliament on a stretcher with a doctor attending to him, had served as Minister of State for External Minister under former PM Manmohan Singh. He currently represents the Malappuram Lok Sabha constituency of Kerala.