Former India captain Mohammed Azharuddin has said Sreesanth can still make an international comeback if the tainted fast bowler can come clean and is willing to wait "patiently" for his opportunity.

Sreesanth has been at loggerheads with the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) over the life ban he received in 2013 for his alleged involvement in the infamous spot-fixing scandal of Indian Premier League (IPL).

The charges filed against the Kerala pacer along with his former Rajasthan Royals (RR) teammates Ankeet Chavan and Ajit Chandila were dropped by a trial court in Delhi in 2015, but the BCCI has refused to lift the ban on the three cricketers.

There was momentary relief for the 34-year-old in August as the Kerala High Court had requested the BCCI to lift the ban. However, a division bench of the same court reimposed the ban last month, much to the disappointment of the cricketer.

A miffed Sreesanth even went on to say he was ready to quit India and play for another country. The speedster has also been maintaining that he is ready to approach the Supreme Court over the issue.

"Sreesanth is one of the most talented Indian pace bowlers. The doors of the Indian team have not been shut on him. Sree should come clean and wait patiently. The key is not to lose confidence," Azharuddin told "Radio Mango" in Dubai, as quoted by "Manorama".

Notably, Azharuddin himself was unable to play international cricket after the BCCI slapped a life ban on him in 2000 for his alleged involvement in match-fixing.

The Hyderabad batsman, who represented India in 99 Tests and 334 ODIs, fought a legal battle for more than 10 years and finally got his life ban struck down by the Andhra Pradesh High Court in 2012.

Meanwhile, Sreesanth revealed earlier this month he had approached his former captains Rahul Dravid and MS Dhoni for help during desperate times and that he was disappointed they did not even react to his messages.

"I was sad that Rahul [Dravid] stood by Rajasthan Royals, and didn't support me despite knowing me well. I messaged MS Dhoni, and sent him an emotional message. But he didn't respond," Sreesanth had told "Republic TV".