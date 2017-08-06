It is well known that Kajol and Karan Johar are no longer friends. However, looks like Twitterati is still not able to digest the fact as KJo not wishing the actress on her birthday created a lot of hullabaloo on Twitter.

It was Kajol's birthday on August 5, and it was Genelia Deshmukh's special day as well. Karan shared Riteish Deshmukh's Twitter post, and captioned it as "This is such an adorable picture...happy birthday my darling @geneliad...have the best year..all the happiness and love always".

Soon, series of tweets started pouring in, reminding Karan that it was Kajol's birthday as well. Karan certainly remembered his former good friend Kajol's birthday, but he chose not to wish her for obvious reasons.

Ajay Devgn and Karan's clash during the release of their movies Shivaay and Ae Dil Hai Mushkil respectively was the root cause of the latter and Kajol's broken friendship. Although the two had been best friends for many years, that one clash was big enough to break the bond.

Nevertheless, Twitterati could not tolerate Kajol's birthday being ignored like that by Dharma Productions, with which Kajol had worked many times in the past. While some mocked Karan for intentionally avoiding her, some others slammed Dharma Productions for not wishing the actress. Check some of the tweets:

This is such an adorable picture...happy birthday my darling @geneliad ....have the best year....all the happiness and love always!!!❤️❤️ https://t.co/TJqzTLqOlj — Karan Johar (@karanjohar) August 5, 2017

hi karan... should i Remind u someting ? — S E N O R I T A ? (@SRKsEnorita1) August 5, 2017

Hahahahhahahahahahahahhahahahahahaha...wake up @karanjohar u try to deny and get rid of her from your life??hahahhaha..wake up @karanjohar pic.twitter.com/uAtOgHqI9S — BeingMuizBadrul (@muizbadrul) August 5, 2017

i think you trying to 4get something ? @karanjohar @KajolAtUN — srkajol lovers (@lovers_srkajol) August 5, 2017

#ShameOnDharma you great production because KKHH & K3G, BECAUSE of Kajol !!!!!! but you can't even wish her happy birthday, SHAME. — गलेब❤Katrina TZH TOH (@tarahbGlebss) August 5, 2017

She's ur best friend yrr...he is ur best friend yrr....?‍❤‍???? — Sangeeta Khatri (@sangeetaheartly) August 5, 2017