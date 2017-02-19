Former Chief Justice of India Altamas Kabir passed away in Kolkata on Sunday (Feb 19) morning after a prolonged illness. He was 68.

Sixty-eight-year-old Kabir, who was born in the city (Calcutta then) to a Bengali Muslim family in 1948, was the 39th Chief Justice of India.

Kabir was made the Chief Justice of the Jharkhand High Court on January 3, 2005, following his stint as an acting chief justice. He was elevated to a Supreme Court Justice on September 9, 2005, following which he became the Chief Justice of India on September 29, 2012.

Kabir served as CJI for over nine months before retiring on July 18, 2013.

During his tenure as the CJI, Kabir also served as the Chancellor of the West Bengal National University of Juridical Sciences, the chairman of the General Council of the Gujarat National Law University and the Visitor of the National Law School of India University.

Kabir was also a professor at the West Bengal National University of Juridical Sciences, where he taught a course on Law and the Child.