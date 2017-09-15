Antonio Habas, one of the most-successful football coaches in the Indian Super League (ISL), has left FC Pune City, the franchisee announced on Friday. The contract was mutually terminated with Habas and his assistant Miguel Martinez Gonzalez with immediate effect.

"FC Pune City thanks Habas for his efforts over the last one and half years and wishes him the best in his future endeavours," the club announced in a statement. "The name of the new head coach will be announced shortly."

Habas was associated with Atletico de Kolkata (ATK) for the first two seasons of the ISL. The Spaniard guided the Kolkata outfit to their inaugural Indian Super League title in 2014.

He joined FC Pune City last year but couldn't make much of a mark as the team finished sixth in the table.

"It was a very professional and pleasant experience working with FC Pune City in ISL," mentioned Habas. "However, due to longer season, it is unfortunate that I cannot continue as I have already made prior contractual commitments.

"I would like to thank the owners, management and the Orange Army who has stood by the team in the best and the worst moments. I wish the Club all the best for the future".