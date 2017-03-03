Kareena Kapoor Khan was only 11 years old when Saif Ali Khan and his first wife Amrita Singh got married. In fact, Bebo attended her current husband's wedding. Well, life is a box full of surprises.

Also read: Kareena Kapoor Khan defends box office fiasco of Saif-Shahid's Rangoon

While Kareena-Saif tied the knots and welcomed their son Taimur recently, there are many Bollywood actors who married women half their age.

Take a look at five Bollywood couples with huge age differences (10+ years):

Shahid Kapoor-Mira Rajput

Like ex-girlfriend Kareena, actor Shahid Kapoor chose to marry 13 year younger Mira Rajput. They got hitched in 2015 and welcomed baby girl Misha recently.

Dharmendra-Hema Malini

Dharmendra and Hema Malini's love story will give you some relationship goals. He was already married when he fell in love with his basanti. As his first wife didn't agree for divorce, he converted to Islam and married Hema despite the age gap of 13 years.

Sanjay Dutt-Manyata

Sanjay Dutt and Manyata fell in love and got married in 2008. In spite of an age difference of 19 years, the duo is going really strong. Manyata gave birth to twins in 2010.

Rajesh Khanna-Dimple Kapadia

Twinkle Khanna's parents – Rajesh Khanna and Dimple Kapadia – too have an interesting love story. Dimple was only 16 years old when she tied the knot with superstar Rajesh Khanna who was 31 at the time. But, it wasn't happily ever after for the star couple and they got separated later on. Interestingly, the couple never filed for a divorce. A few years after their separation, Rajesh said: "You know what? I still love my wife, Dimple." Dimple was by his side towards the end of his life, from the moment he fell ill until the day he passed away.

Kabir Bedi-Parveen

Third time lucky? Nah, Kabir Bedi believes in the number four. After three marriages, the 69-year-old actor and Parveen Dusanj–who is actually four years younger than Kabir's daughter– Pooja Bedi, tied the knot in 2005. There is an age gap of a whopping 29 years between the two.

Meanwhile, yesteryear couple, Dilip Kumar and Saira Banu, have 23 years age difference. Sridevi-Boney Kapoor and Aamir Khan-Kiran Rao, missed the list by a whisker. Both couples have nine years' age difference.