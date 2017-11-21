Records are meant to be broken and this is exactly what Vijay's Mersal has done. Not just at box office, it has also set new benchmarks on YouTube as well.

The teaser of Mersal has now become the most 'liked' Indian movie teaser on YouTube. The clip has received 3.49 crore views on the video-sharing website with over a million likes and 2.8 lakh thumb-downs.

It beat the record set by the teaser of Rajinikanth's Kabali, which has garnered 3.46 crore views till date. The promo video has got 4.68 lakh thumbs-ups while 26,000 disliked it till date.

While Mersal teaser has got 96000+ comments, Kabali teaser received 28000+ comments.

Meanwhile, Mersal has set a new benchmark for Vijay at box office. It has become his first movie of to breach Rs 200-crore mark after Rajinikanth's Enthiran and Kabali, Vikram's I and Kamal Haasan's Vishwaroopam.

Also, Mersal is now the biggest opener of 2017 and holds the record of highest-grosser in Tamil Nadu on the first day by minting Rs 24 crore.

In Chennai alone, Mersal has collected Rs 14.63 crore. However, the collection of the movie, which was released on 18 October, has slowed down across the globe.

Mersal is directed by Atlee Kumar and produced by Sri Thenandal Films. Kajal Aggarwal, Samantha and Nithya Menen are in the female leads.

Its Telugu version Adirindi has also been received well by the viewers.