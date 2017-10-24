Bigg Boss 11 contestant Arshi Khan has always been controversy's favourite child, and looks like some new troubles are set to hit her.

Actress Gehana Vasisth has made a series of allegations on Arshi, saying that she has been faking about everything about herself from her age to claims of having sex with Pakistani cricketer Shahid Afridi.

Talking to a publication, Gehana alleged that Arshi has faked her age, her qualification, and even said that she is married to a 50-year-old man.

"Since I am also from Bhopal, from where Arshi Khan comes from, I can tell you that Arshi Khan is over 32 years old, but she has claimed to be only 27 years of age. She has reduced her age by over 5 years, because I happen to know her from her school days.

"She has also faked her educational qualifications while applying for Bigg Boss 11 and I have proof of the same. I wonder how the channel and the makers of Bigg Boss have selected such a contestant who has been faking all her life," Gehana said.

Arshi had come to limelight a few couple of years back after she had claimed that she had sex with Afridi. She had announced it on Twitter. Gehana slammed her saying that Arshi has never even met the cricketer.

"Forget about having sex with Afridi, Arshi Khan has never met him face to face or even spoken to him on the phone even once in her life time," she said. Gehana also alleged that Arshi has 10 criminal cases pending against her, four of which are for allegedly insulting the Indian and Pakistan flags by painting those on her nude body.

Gehana has reportedly threatened to reveal all at a press conference in the next few days, saying that she has complete proof of her claims and will reveal them all very soon.