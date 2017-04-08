Ford India is reportedly planning to launch a special edition of the Figo hatchback dubbed as Figo Sports. The Figo Sports variant is likely to be based on the top-end Titanium trim and will be a sportier avatar of the hatchback with no changes on the powertrain.

Figo Sports will feature cosmetic changes in line with the KA+ Black and White edition on sale in Germany and the UK. The highlight on the exterior will be 15-inch black alloy wheels in place of 14-inch alloys on the regular Figo. The car will feature contrasting colour touch on the roof and ORVM covers. Other exterior additions will be honeycomb mesh front grille and a sporty rear spoiler.

The dual-tone paint job is likely to be extended to the cabin as well. The seats, upholstery and leather-wrapped steering wheel will also get contrasting stitching.

Being a cosmetic upgrade, there is no mechanical updates on Figo Sports. It will continue to draw power from the current line-up of engine from Figo. Currently, the hatchback is powered by a 1.2-litre petrol, a 1.5-litre petrol and a 1.5-litre diesel. The 1.2-litre four-cylinder petrol motor develops 87bhp and 112Nm of torque, while the 1.5-litre petrol engine generates 110bhp and 136Nm of torque. The 1.5-litre diesel mill can churn out 99bhp of power and 215 Nm of torque.

Ford Figo Sports is expected to be pricier by around Rs 30,000 to 40,000 over the Titatnium trim of the regular version. The launch of Figo Sports is expected by the end of April, reports Oncars.

Ford had recently updated the Figo variants with better safety features. The company has updated the mid-level trim variant, Trend, with anti-lock braking system (ABS) and electronic brakeforce distribution (EBD).