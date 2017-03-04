Is Ford bracing up for another price revision of Endeavour in India? The emerging reports suggest so. The US auto major's flagship SUV, Endeavour, is reportedly set for another price revision and the model is likely to see a drop in its prices.

A report of TeamBHP says that the price of the 2.2 4x4 MT Trend variant of Endeavour is likely to go down and pegs it as a price tag similar to the 2.2L 4X2 AT Trend. Although the price list is not out yet, reports add that the 2.2L 4X4 MT Trend trim price is likely to be revised to Rs 24, 27,756 (ex-showroom Vishakhapatnam). More details on the new prices are awaited.

Ford has already revised the prices of Endeavour in India on a couple of times. The company hiked the prices of the model in January, quashing its previous price cut of September 2016. In another instance, the company had also discontinued the base 2.2-litre 4X2 MT Trend in September 2016, while updating Endeavour with all-new SYNC 3 infotainment system in India in February. The SYNC 3 is now offered in the range-topping Titanium trim level, which has been priced at Rs 27.93 lakh for 4X2 automatic and Rs 30.89 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi) for the 4X4 automatic model.

The all-new third generation Ford Endeavour was launched in India in January 2016 with options of two TDCi diesel-engines - 3.2-litre Duratorq five-cylinder TDCi diesel and 2.2-litre Duratorq four-cylinder TDCi diesel units. While the 2.2-litre engine develops 158bhp and 385Nm of torque, the 3.2-litre engine develops 197bhp and 470Nm of torque. Both the engines come paired to a six-speed manual and automatic transmission.

Ford Endeavour is pitted against Toyota Fortuner and Mitsubishi Pajero Sport in the supremacy battle.

Ford Endeavour price list (not revised- All prices ex-showroom Delhi)

Models New prices (Rs) 2.2L 4X2 AT Trend 23.78 lakh 2.2L 4X4 MT Trend 26.63 lakh 2.2L 4X2 AT Titanium 27.93 lakh 3.2L 4X4 AT Trend 27.68 lakh 3.2L 4X4 AT Titanium 30.89 lakh

Source: TeamBHP