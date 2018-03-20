Ford India Private Limited has launched a new top-spec petrol variant of its EcoSport compact SUV range. Christened as Titanium+, the new variant is offered with 1.5-litre Dragon petrol engine mated to a manual transmission (MT). It is priced at Rs 10.47 lakh, ex-showroom, Delhi.

Ford India launched the new EcoSport in November last year. While Titanium+ was launched in petrol automatic transmission (AT) and diesel manual transmission, it was not offered in petrol manual transmission.

Since the Titanium+ is the top-spec variant, the new EcoSport variant comes loaded with 17-inch alloy wheels, projector headlamps with LED daytime running lights, cruise control, Ford's Sync3 infotainment system with reverse camera, voice commands, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto and other features. The new variant also gets top-class safety features such as six airbags, ABS, EBD, and ISOFIX child seat anchors.

The all-new Dragon series petrol engine in the new EcoSport replaced the 1.5-litre Ti-VCT unit of the pre-facelift version. The new mill develops 123hp at 6,500rpm and 150Nm at 4,500rpm and is offered with the choice of either a 5-speed manual gearbox or a 6-speed automatic transmission.

The diesel mill, on the other hand, is the same four-cylinder turbodiesel which develops 99bhp and 205Nm of torque. The only transmission option with the diesel mill is the five-speed manual.

The new EcoSport price starts from Rs 7.77 lakh for the base petrol variant to Rs 10.99 lakh for the top-spec diesel variant, ex-showroom Delhi.