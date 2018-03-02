Ford India may not have spoken about launching newer versions of its popular compact SUV EcoSport in the country, but the company continues to test the new EcoSport special editions on the Indian roads giving spy photographers ample opportunities to capture them on camera.

We now have a whole new set of images of the Ford EcoSport Signature Edition and Titanium S models that were spotted cruising on the Indian terrains with ease.

Ford EcoSport Signature Edition

Ford EcoSport Signature Edition shows new 17-inch dual-tone alloy wheels and black decal on the rear with "Signature" badging at the left side corner of the tailgate below the blue-oval logo. While little else is known about the new Signature Edition, the model was spotted on the test before too.

Ford EcoSport Titanium S

The new spotted Titanium S model of the EcoSport is likely to be a top-spec variant of the compact SUV. It shows Titanium S badging on the rear with dark grey-finished 17-inch alloy wheels. The front grille seems to have got black color treatment while the previous spy shots of the model had also shown smoked headlamps. The front fog lamp bezels, roof rails, and rear spoiler have also got black color treatment.

Ford India launched the facelifted EcoSport compact SUV in November 2017. Under the hood, the all-new Dragon series petrol engine powers the new EcoSport. The new mill develops 123hp at 6,500rpm and 150Nm at 4,500 rpm and can be mated to either a five-speed manual gearbox or a six-speed automatic one. The diesel mill, on the other hand, is the same four-cylinder turbodiesel that develops 99bhp and 205Nm. The transmission is five-speed manual as standard.

For now, Ford EcoSport is sold in Ambiente, Trend, Trend+, Titanium, and Titanium+ variants in India. It comes with features like touchscreen infotainment system with Ford's SYNC3 support system compatible with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, Ambient lighting, cruise control and a tire pressure monitoring system. On the safety front, the EcoSport gets airbags, ABS with EBD, hill start assist, ESC and traction control.

