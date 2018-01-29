Ford India launched the facelifted EcoSport compact SUV in November 2017. But it seems that was not the end of the story. A test mule of the EcoSport with the "Signature" badge was spotted near Chennai.

The test mule was spotted with dual-tone alloy wheels and that prompts us to think Ford might be preparing to launch a special edition of the EcoSport soon.

The test mule was spotted with an all-black exterior, black rear-view mirror caps, roof rails, rear spoiler and body cladding.

People with keen eyes can also spot a dual-tone rear bumper with silver trim around the number plate. The 17-inch dual-tone alloy wheels with Y-shaped spokes are the main attraction in the EcoSport Signature edition. The "Signature" badging can be spotted at the left side corner of the tailgate below the blue-oval logo.

Ford India is tight-lipped about the Signature edition of the EcoSport. Ford sells the EcoSport in the US with Y-shaped alloy wheels as an option and the US-spec models are exported from Ford's Chennai plant. Hence, the model spotted could be US-bound.

For now, the India-spec Ford EcoSport is sold in Ambiente, Trend, Trend+, Titanium and Titanium+ variants.

Major rework on the new EcoSport has been done at the front. The front fascia is a blend of bigger SUVs of Ford such as the Kuga and the Edge. It sports a one-piece hexagonal grille replacing the split grille. The new grille houses two horizontal chrome slats, while the headlamps, fog lamps and the front bumper have been tweaked.

At the rear, Asia-spec models retain the rear-mounted spare while the global-spec models did away with it. The new EcoSport also rides on larger 17-inch alloy wheels in the top-spec trim.

Under the hood, the all-new Dragon series petrol engine powers the new EcoSport. The new mill develops 123hp at 6,500rpm and 150Nm at 4,500rpm, and can be mated to either a five-speed manual gearbox or a six-speed automatic one.

The diesel mill, on the other hand, is the same four-cylinder turbodiesel that develops 99bhp and 205Nm. The transmission is five-speed manual as standard.

Image source: TeamBHP