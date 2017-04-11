The US Auto major Ford's Sports edition of the compact sedan Aspire has been caught on camera, probably for the first time.

The latest set of images of Ford's Aspire Sports was snapped by AutosArena and the pictures show a Ruby Red model with minor modifications from the old model.

Ford Aspire S

On the exterior, the Ford Aspire S has followed the styling of the current model except for the smoked headlamps, new alloy wheels and side body decal with S branding.

Though Aspire S was expected to get a new honeycomb mesh grille similar to the Figo S, the spotted prototype of the new model does not show any change at the front.

Aspire S is likely to be based on the Titanium trim of the Aspire and is expected to get an all-black interior. The cabin is expected to include features such as updated infotainment system, contrast stitching seats and upholstery, exclusive seat covers, floor mats and more.

Ford Aspire is currently priced in the range of Rs 5.44 lakh to 8.28 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi). The Sports edition is projected to get a price tag slightly higher than the regular offerings. Rumour has it that Aspire Sports will be priced Rs 30,000 to Rs 40,000 higher than the current model.

There is no word on the engine of Aspire S as of yet. Currently, Aspire has three engines in its line-up –1.2-litre Ti-VCT, 1.5-litre TDCi and 1.5-litre Ti-VCT. While the former can churn out 87bhp at 6300rpm and 112Nm at 4000rpm of peak torque mated to a five-speed manual transmission, the 1.5-litre TDCi has the capacity to produce 99bhp of power and 215Nm of torque, and will come with a five-speed manual gearbox. The third engine, 1.5-litre Ti-VCT, is tuned to develop 110bhp at 6,300rpm and 136Nm at 4250rpm of torque with 6-Speed dual clutch automatic gearbox.

Image Source: AutosArena