SS Rajamouli of Baahubali series has topped among South Indian film personalities in the list of Forbes' annual list of highest earners. He has put behind the likes of Prabhas, Ajith, Vijay and Pawan Kalyan.

The filmmaker has found himself at the 15th place in the list of Forbes top 100 celebrities in India. He has earned Rs 55 crore in 2017. Prabhas, his colleague from the Baahubali series, is in the 22th place by earning Rs 36.25 crore. Surprisingly, stars like Ajith, Vijay, Mahesh Babu and Pawan Kalyan have earned less than these two personalities.

Tamil actor Suriya is in the third place among South Indian film personalities. Ranked at 25, the Ghajini actor's revenue in the year stands at Rs 34 crore.

Ajith Kumar (rank: 27 – earnings: Rs 31.75 crore), Vijay (rank: 31 – earnings: Rs 29 crore), Rana Daggubati (rank: 36 – earnings: Rs 22 crore), Mahesh Babu (rank: 37 – earnings: Rs 19.63 crore), Jayam Ravi (rank: 39 – earnings: Rs 18 crore), Vijay Sethupathi (rank: 54 – earnings: Rs 14.08 crore), Pawan Kalyan (rank: 69 – earnings: Rs 11.33 crore), Dhanush (rank: 70 - earnings: Rs 11.25 crore), Mohanlal (rank: 73 – earnings – Rs 11.03 crore), Dulquer Salman (rank: 79 – earnings: Rs 9.28 crore) and Allu Arjun (rank: 81 – earnings: Rs 7.74 crore) are the other personalities from South Indian films in the Forbes' list.

AR Rahman is in the 12 place by earning Rs 57.63 crore.

Bollywood actor Salman Khan is in the top position by earning Rs 232.83 crore. Shah Rukh Khan (earnings: Rs 170.50 crore), cricketer Virat Kohli (earnings: Rs 100.72 crore), Akshay Kumar (earnings: Rs 98.25 crore) and Sachin Tendulkar (earnings: Rs 82.50 crore) are in the next four places.