Manchester City travel to Bournemouth later today with the two teams set to clash at Dean Court, and Pep Guardiola's side could climb up to the second position in the Premier League table and get to within eight points of Chelsea. Given Bournemouth's bad run of form at the moment, they will certainly fancy their chances.

However, despite Bournemouth going through a bad spell at the moment, which sees them stuck in the 14th place in the league table, Pep Guardiola has praised the abilities of Jack Wilshere and said he is a special talent and he could become a top midfielder in England soon. He also spoke about his performance against Barcelona six years ago saying he left a massive impression.

"He has a special quality with the ball, dribbling as a holding midfielder to attack central defenders - it's not easy to do that. He's lucky to play regularly for one season and he is going to be back to being one of the best midfield players in England by far. He's quality; he's smart and has the quality on the ball," The Telegraph quoted Guardiola as saying.

"He's a little bit like Dembele at Tottenham. They have quality to pass, pass, pass and then immediately destroy the defensive structures. I'm so happy he's back and he's playing regularly. Hopefully on Monday he can play.

"I remember in Barcelona and that year we played Arsenal. He left a massive impression when he came. A high, high level. I know the problem with Jack Wilshere was just the injuries."

Jack Wilshere will have only 12 months left on his contract when he returns to Arsenal in the summer and despite Arsene Wenger remaining confident that the England international will sign a new contract with the club, his future remains in doubt.

When Wilshere first broke into the Arsenal first team, a lot was expected from him and he did deliver that season as he went on to win the PFA Young Player of the Year and was also named in the PFA Premier League Team of the Year. But since then, injuries have halted his progress.

And despite Wilshere saying he will never leave Arsenal, he might have to in the summer, as Arsenal cannot guarantee him a place in the starting 11 and with Guardiola, a big admirer of him, he could be tempted to make the move to blue side of Manchester in the summer.