Fans' favourite Ethan Hunt (Tom Cruise) is back in action as Mission: Impossible 6 director Christopher McQuarrie took to Twitter to announce the start of production for the action flick last week.

Also read: Mission Impossible star Tom Cruise is all over this Brit actress; guess who?

As the filming of the movie began this week in Paris, it has not taken long for the exclusive set photos to surface online. These pictures tease Tom Cruise's character reprising his role as he speeds through the streets of Paris on a motorcycle. Entertainment news website Collider also shared some set photos on their Twitter page.

Some videos which have emerged from the sets of the sixth instalment of Mission: Impossible show Cruise crashing a car into a tree after pulling off a 180-degree turn. The actor was also seen doing some motorcycle stunts while donning a black leather jacket.

The film also contains a mysterious "mind-blowing" action sequence that required Tom Cruise to train for a year. The scene is said to be bigger than his previous Burj Khalifa stunt from Rogue Nation.

To be clear: it's a SEQUENCE Cruise has spent a year training for. Not a stunt.



The stunts are a hobby. — ChristopherMcQuarrie (@chrismcquarrie) March 20, 2017

In a recent interview with Collider, producer David Ellison said: "What Tom is doing in this movie I believe will top anything that's come before. It is absolutely unbelievable—he's been training for a year."

"It is going to be, I believe, the most impressive and unbelievable thing that Tom Cruise has done in a movie, and he has been working on it since right after Rogue Nation came out. It's gonna be mind-blowing," he added.

Cruise's co-star Sean Harris was also seen reprising his role as Lane in the movie. The cast also includes Rebecca Ferguson, Henry Cavill, Vanessa Kirky and Alec Baldwin.

Filmmaker McQuarrie, who also penned down the script, is the first repeat director in the franchise's two-decade history. He had earlier directed Rogue Nation (2015).

McQuarrie will also be producing the movie alongside Cruise, Don Granger, JJ Abrams and Skydance Production's David Ellison and Dana Goldberg. Paramount Pictures has scheduled July 27, 2018, for the release of Mission: Impossible 6.

Tom Cruise is out here stunting on everyone on the set of #MI6 ? pic.twitter.com/1yj0LuSeRD — Collider (@Collider) April 11, 2017

.@TomCruise is the real deal! The 54-yr-old actor does his own stunts on the set of #missionimpossible6 in Paris! https://t.co/NVuSg6v1an pic.twitter.com/QhvJO6grVd — X17online.com (@x17online) April 11, 2017

See Tom Cruise Stunts in Mission: Impossible 6 Set Photos https://t.co/CnDMWhS6wm pic.twitter.com/R5Y8xv7kPC — GamerPunk (@Gamerpunk1) April 11, 2017