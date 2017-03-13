Talks of a potential super fight between Floyd Mayweather and Conor McGregor continues to heat up with each passing day and latest reports suggest that the fight could happen in June. The latest development in the fight says that T-Mobile arena in Las Vegas has been reserved for the mega fight with the fight schedule to take place on June 10.

If the two actually reach an agreement and decide to fight, it is expected that this boxing match would be highest grossing fight in the world, but reports say that there are still a lot of issues to be resolved before the fight is confirmed.

If the fight actually does happen, this would be the first time that the undefeated boxer would be fighting away from the MGM Grand, a place he referred to as his home when he faced Carlos Manuel Baldomir in November 2006.

The June date for the super fight was first spoken of when ESPN's reporter Steve Levy tweeted:

"Hearing Mayweather/McGregor could happen sometime in first 2 weeks of June. #Vegas"

McGregor has been really quiet in recent times since the potential fight against Mayweather intensified but that has not stopped the boxer from continuing his war of words with the UFC star. The two fighters have been having a heated exchange for a long time over social media but have never actually met face to face.

Mayweather recently said during his UK tour that he was officially coming out of retirement just to fight McGregor and said he did not want to hear any more excuses about the money or the UFC and just wanted him to sign the papers. The boxer didn't stop there as he went on to taunt McGregor more in a recent interview by telling the UFC star not to make the UFC look bad.

"Conor McGregor, stop ducking and dodging Floyd Mayweather. I'm out of retirement now just for Conor McGregor. Tell the UFC let's make this fight happen. I don't want the UFC to look bad – because us boxers we're not ducking and dodging anyone. So I don't want Conor McGregor to duck or dodge me. He called me out. He acted like he really wanted to fight to happen. So let's make it happen."

The UFC Lightweight Champion is yet to respond to what Mayweather said, but as each day goes by it looks like the fight will happen eventually. McGregor will have to get the approval of the UFC to face Mayweather but the fact that he and his coach said that his next fight will be in boxing ring suggests that the fight is bound to happen soon.